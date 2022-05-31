UrduPoint.com

Five Flour Mills Sealed For Non-compliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 07:32 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed five flour mills for non-compliance with the orders of the government regarding provision of flour at subsidized rates during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the complaints against 10 flour mills of the district where flour was not being offered on subsidized rates, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato conducted raid at the flour mills and checked the supply of flour.

The deputy commissioner imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on Saifal flour mills over low weight of bags and sealed five others for not providing flour on subsidized rates announced by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that district administration has set up 56 flour sale points for public facilitation where 10 kg flour bag was being offered at Rs 490 and 20 kg bag at Rs 980.

He said that there would be no shortage of flour in the district and added that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against the violators of the government instructions.

