Five Flour Mills Sealed Over Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed five flour mills over non-compliance in providing flour on subsidised rates during a crackdown launched across the district here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato conducted raids at ten flour mills for inspection and sealed five for creating hurdles in supply of subsidised flour. He also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Itehad Flour Mills over improper weight. Moreover, the quota of the sealed flour mills was also suspended.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of flour to the masses on subsidised rates. He directed the flour mills to ensure supply of flour as per the quota and warned of strict action in case of violations.

DC Tahir Wato said that more than 698 flour sale points had been set up in the district, where flour bag of 10 kg was being offered to citizens at Rs 490, while 20 kg bag at Rs 980.

