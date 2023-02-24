Five flour smugglers netted with 1370 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday caught five vehicles with 1370 wheat flour bags while the accused were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad area and rounded up Siraj with 250 wheat flour bags, Naimatullah with 300 flour bags, Sabaz Ali for carrying 280 flour bags, Zar Wali with 240 bags and Syed Muhammad for possessing 300 bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour from Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.