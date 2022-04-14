UrduPoint.com

Five Food-points, Pharmacy Sealed Over Violating Environmental Laws

Published April 14, 2022

Environment Protection department has sealed five food points and one pharmacy in different parts of Faisalabad on charge of using polythene bags and violating environmental laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Environment Protection department has sealed five food points and one pharmacy in different parts of Faisalabad on charge of using polythene bags and violating environmental laws.

A spokesman of Environment department said on Thursday that the court had banned use of polythene bags but some food points and pharmacy were violating this order as well as environmental protection laws.

Therefore, a team headed by Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka sealed five food points and one pharmacy including Ideal Sweets Jhal Chowk, Shimla Sweets in Batala Colony, Chaman Dry Fruits, Bhola Sweets on Jaranwala Road and Life Pharmacy. Further action was under progress, spokesman added.

