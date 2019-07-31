UrduPoint.com
Five Food Points Sealed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 03:03 PM

Five food points sealed in Faisalabad

The Punjab Food Authority sealed five food production units over poor cleanliness arrangements and use of substandard material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) The Punjab Food Authority sealed five food production units over poor cleanliness arrangements and use of substandard material.

According to the official source,teams imposed a fine of Rs 98,000 on several food points for violating health laws.

The teams sealed five food points, including Noor Mango Milk Shop and Juice corner, Haji Milk Shek Juice Corner, A-One Nimko Production unit in Faisalabad and Batala Sweets in Toba Tek Singh.

The teams also issued notices to several food points,production units for improvement of quality of food items and cleanliness arrangements.

