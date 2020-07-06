Five food points sealed in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Monday sealed five food outlets in South Punjab districts besides Sahiwal and Gujrat on charge of poor cleanliness conditions and use of unhealthy and expired edibles.

PFA food safety teams checked restaurants, hotels, Tikka shops, sweets and bakers in Multan, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Gujrat and Layyah.

In Multan, PFA sealed a known Tikka and Biryani restaurant at Dera Adda Chowk after finding expired meat with dead flies and poor cleanliness conditions.

A bakery at W block in Sahiwal was sealed on using broken eggs while a hotel in Rajanpur was sealed on using drums for keeping water that are actually used for chemical storage.

A bakery was sealed in Gujrat for lack of brand registration and another bakery in Layyah for mixing impurities in 'Khoya'.

Some 80 kilogram of substandard meat, 60 kg vegetable Ghee, 30kg sugar, 20 litres of milk and other substandard edible items were destroyed during the day long activity.

Moreover, Rs 8000 fine each was imposed on a hotel and a bakery in Khanewal and a restaurant in Lodhran.

DG food authority Irfan Memon said that substandard edibles could cause diseases and pledged to continue operations against the violators.