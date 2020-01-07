Five fraudsters arrested in Islamabad

Islamabad Loibher Police has arrested five fraudsters looting people in guise of policemen and recovered cash, mobile phones, uniform and weapons from their possession

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Islamabad Loibher Police has arrested five fraudsters looting people in guise of policemen and recovered cash, mobile phones, uniform and weapons from their possession.According to details, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal assigned task to Loibher police to ensure arrest of those looting impersonators after portraying themselves as policemen.Following his directions, DSP Rukhsar Medhi constituted special police team under the supervision of SHO Lohibher police Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, Sub-Inspector Abdul Waheed along with others.This team succeeded to arrest five persons identified as Qamar Mumtaiz resident of Bank colony Rawalpindi, Naimat resident of Hayatabad Peshawar, Ikram resident of District Bannu, Gulfraz resident of district Sadnahoti AJK, and Imran Sohail Masih resident of Dhoke Cohudrian Distriect Rawapindi.

Police recovered cash, mobile phone, uniform and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people by impersonating themselves as police official in area of Lohibher.Further investigation is underway from them after registration of the case.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed have also appreciated performance of the Lohibher Police team.