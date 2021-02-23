Five fuel outlets built on govt lands sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as five petrol pumps being constructed over official leased land were shut down for not submitting their outstanding dues pending with MDA, during crackdown initiated here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as five petrol pumps being constructed over official leased land were shut down for not submitting their outstanding dues pending with MDA, during crackdown initiated here on Tuesday.

The action was launched by joint task force of Multan Development Authority (MDA) police and district administration at Eidgah, Shah Rukn Alam and underpass areas.

MD of MDA Agha Ali Abbas in a statement expressed resolve to retrieve every single inch land being offered to different parties over lease agreement in past.

He said that the land was retrieved after issuing notices to concerned owners of petrol pumps for many a time.

He said that decision for retrieval operation was held in governing body's meeting of MDA.