UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Fuel Outlets Built On Govt Lands Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Five fuel outlets built on govt lands sealed

As many as five petrol pumps being constructed over official leased land were shut down for not submitting their outstanding dues pending with MDA, during crackdown initiated here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as five petrol pumps being constructed over official leased land were shut down for not submitting their outstanding dues pending with MDA, during crackdown initiated here on Tuesday.

The action was launched by joint task force of Multan Development Authority (MDA) police and district administration at Eidgah, Shah Rukn Alam and underpass areas.

MD of MDA Agha Ali Abbas in a statement expressed resolve to retrieve every single inch land being offered to different parties over lease agreement in past.

He said that the land was retrieved after issuing notices to concerned owners of petrol pumps for many a time.

He said that decision for retrieval operation was held in governing body's meeting of MDA.

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Police Agreement

Recent Stories

Germany Contracts Israeli Protection Systems for L ..

1 minute ago

PML-N again shifts its stance; demands re-polling ..

1 minute ago

Zhang Na for enhancing Pak-China people-to-people ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine Receives 1st Batch of Covishield Vaccine - ..

1 minute ago

ADU joins forces with Politecnico di Milano to bet ..

27 minutes ago

Defence under-secretary discusses cooperation with ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.