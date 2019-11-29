UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Fuel Stations Owners Held In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:38 PM

Five fuel stations owners held in Multan

Five owners of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations and illegal mini petrol pumps were arrested during the ongoing crackdown against the illegal businesses here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) -:Five owners of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations and illegal mini petrol pumps were arrested during the ongoing crackdown against the illegal businesses here on Friday.

According to spokesperson,three LPG stations and two mini petrol pumps were also sealed.

Those arrested included three owners of LPG stations including Shoaib and Muhammad Saleem from model town and Mahmood Ahmad from Nawabpur road. Two owners of mini petrol pumps were arrested from Zakariya town including Riaz Ahmad and Ali Raza.

Separate cases were registered.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Road Gas From Mini

Recent Stories

IHC extends suspension of Ibrar-ul-Haq appointment ..

2 minutes ago

Chin's interbank treasury bond index closes higher ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's industrial output drops to near 2- years ..

3 minutes ago

US Military Hardware Concentration Near Syria's Oi ..

3 minutes ago

Three Jailed for Plotting Terrorist Attack in Melb ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Says Will Support Laws Bannin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.