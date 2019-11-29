Five fuel stations owners held in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) -:Five owners of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations and illegal mini petrol pumps were arrested during the ongoing crackdown against the illegal businesses here on Friday.

According to spokesperson,three LPG stations and two mini petrol pumps were also sealed.

Those arrested included three owners of LPG stations including Shoaib and Muhammad Saleem from model town and Mahmood Ahmad from Nawabpur road. Two owners of mini petrol pumps were arrested from Zakariya town including Riaz Ahmad and Ali Raza.

Separate cases were registered.