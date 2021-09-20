Five gamblers, a gambling den operator arrested

Ratta Amral police have arrested an accused namely Pervaiz alias Mama for running a gambling den while Gujar Khan police rounded up five gamblers and recovered Rs 22,350 cash stake money, five mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Ratta Amral police have arrested an accused namely Pervaiz alias Mama for running a gambling den while Gujar Khan police rounded up five gamblers and recovered Rs 22,350 cash stake money, five mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, Ratta Amral police conducted a raid and arrested Pervaiz alias Mama for running a gambling den while the gamblers who were involved in betting managed to escape from the scene. Police recovered Rs 5,000 cash stake money and cards.

He said, a police team has been formed to net the alleged gamblers.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan police on information raided and arrested five gamblers namely Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Zahir, Muhammad Nadeem, Abdul ul Haq and Rafaqat Mehmood besides recovering Rs 17,350 cash stake money, five mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the police teams and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.