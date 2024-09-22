Five gamblers apprehended during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Police have arrested five gamblers and seized Rs 28,150, a motorcycle, 04 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Airport police during course of action held those gamblers were identified as Ijaz, Raheel, Ali, Asif and Faiz.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, praised the efforts of Airport police for their swift action.

He emphasized that gambling is the root of other social crimes, and those involved will not escape the law.