Open Menu

Five Gamblers Apprehended During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Five gamblers apprehended during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Police have arrested five gamblers and seized Rs 28,150, a motorcycle, 04 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Airport police during course of action held those gamblers were identified as Ijaz, Raheel, Ali, Asif and Faiz.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, praised the efforts of Airport police for their swift action.

He emphasized that gambling is the root of other social crimes, and those involved will not escape the law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Nasir Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan