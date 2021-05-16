Five gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday rounded up five gamblers and seized the stake money amounting to Rs 11,200 and two mobile phones during a campaign against the anti-social elements.

A spokesman said that the police conducted a raid in Chak 107-SB and arrested Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Kamran, Asad, Muhammad Ali and Imran. A case has been registered under the anti-gambling act.