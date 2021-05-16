UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Gamblers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Five gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday rounded up five gamblers and seized the stake money amounting to Rs 11,200 and two mobile phones during a campaign against the anti-social elements.

A spokesman said that the police conducted a raid in Chak 107-SB and arrested Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Kamran, Asad, Muhammad Ali and Imran. A case has been registered under the anti-gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Muhammad Ali Money Sunday

Recent Stories

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

14 minutes ago

100% Increase in beneficiaries of marriage grants ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

2 hours ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

4 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.