Five gamblers arrested; 147,000 stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs147,000 cash stake money, four mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Taxila Police arrested five gamblers identified as Shoukat Mehmood, Changez Khan, Waheed Akhtar, Raja Qaiser and Hayat Ullah.

Police recovered 147,000 cash stake money, four mobile phones and valuables from their possession.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes would not be tolerated.