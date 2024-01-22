Five gamblers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Sahiwal police on Monday, after launching a massive crackdown against gamblers,

claimed to have arrested five accused.

Police said teams raided at different areas and arrested Mubashir, Muneer, Muneeb,

Farooq and Naeem besides recovering of stake money.