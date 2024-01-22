Five Gamblers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Sahiwal police on Monday, after launching a massive crackdown against gamblers,
claimed to have arrested five accused.
Police said teams raided at different areas and arrested Mubashir, Muneer, Muneeb,
Farooq and Naeem besides recovering of stake money.
