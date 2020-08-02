UrduPoint.com
Five Gamblers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:20 PM

Five gamblers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Model Town Division Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money besides other items from their possession.

The police conducted a raid in Nishtar Colony area, arrested the accused and recovered Rs 145,000 and other items. The arrested accused were identified as Asif, Azhar, Sajid, Gulfam and Muhammad Asif. Police have registered a case.

