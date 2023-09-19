Five gamblers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers who were involved in playing gambling online at a cricket match here on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered Rs 34,500, and 03 mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested those gamblers who were identified as Nawab Khan, Khairuddin, Johar Ali, Riyaz and Junaid Arshad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of all evils, such accused cannot escape from the grip of the law.