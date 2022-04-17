Five gamblers arrested during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 77,000 at stake, 05 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Pirwadhi police have arrested 05 gamblers who were gambling on cards.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Qaiser, Ahmed Ali, Shakeel, Tahir and Khizer. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated performance of police team said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and crackdown against gamblers will continue.