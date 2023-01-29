Five gamblers arrested for conducting bull race

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 20,600, 02 mobile phones, 03 bulls and 02 Suzuki vehicles from their possession over bull race here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police conducted raid on the bull race and arrested the gamblers who were identified as Ammar, Aftab, Muhammad Ali, Mansoor and Akbar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar congratulated the Naseerabad police and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and the crackdown against gamblers will be continued.