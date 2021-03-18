UrduPoint.com
Five Gamblers Arrested In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:44 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession here from cantonment area on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Cantt conducted raid in an area and took five alleged gamblers into custody.

The police also recovered cash Rs 32,850 from the possession of the suspects.

The accused were identified as Aurangzeb, Ameer, Shafeeq, Imtiaz and Yousuf. Cantt police have registered case against the suspects.

