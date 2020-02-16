Five gamblers arrested in police raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested five gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 5580 and five mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed here on Sunday that the New Town Police on a tip off gambling, arrested the gamblers identified as Adil, Aslam, Babar Shahzad, pervez and Zeeshan besides recovering 5580 and five mobile phones from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the New Town team and said strict action must be taken against all anti social elements who were found violating rule of law.