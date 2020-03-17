UrduPoint.com
Five Gamblers Arrested In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested five gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 55,000 and 3 mobile phones from their possession, a spokesman of police informed here on Tuesday

Waris Khan Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling in the area.

During course of action, the police arrested the gamblers identified as Tanveer Ahmed, Arslan, Shoaib Mustafa, Ahsan Razak and Mubeen besides recovering Rs 55,000 and 3 mobile phones from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Waris Khan team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.

Police Mobile Arslan Money All From

