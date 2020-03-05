UrduPoint.com
Five Gamblers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:16 PM

Five gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested five gamblers besides recovering bet money from their possession, a spokesman informed here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested five gamblers besides recovering bet money from their possession, a spokesman informed here on Thursday.

Bani police on a tip off, raided and arrested the gamblers identified as Shahid, Umer Bashir, Ghulam Abbas, Sheikh Waleed Hassan and Sikander Shahid besides recovering Rs 33,000 from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against all accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Bani Police team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.

