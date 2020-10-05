Five Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:57 PM
Police on Monday rounded up five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs. 10,000 and three mobile phones from their possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Monday rounded up five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs. 10,000 and three mobile phones from their possession.
A spokesman of police here on Monday said thay Sajid Police station team on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Abid, Shahab-ul-din, Abdul Manan, Waqas Maseeh and Abdul Majeed.
Police registered separate cases under gambling act.