Five gamblers arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Monday rounded up five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs. 10,000 and three mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police here on Monday said thay Sajid Police station team on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Abid, Shahab-ul-din, Abdul Manan, Waqas Maseeh and Abdul Majeed.

Police registered separate cases under gambling act.