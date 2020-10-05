UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

Five gamblers arrested in sargodha

Police on Monday rounded up five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs. 10,000 and three mobile phones from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Monday rounded up five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs. 10,000 and three mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police here on Monday said thay Sajid Police station team on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Abid, Shahab-ul-din, Abdul Manan, Waqas Maseeh and Abdul Majeed.

Police registered separate cases under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

How some stains on news channels hijacked a conver ..

8 minutes ago

PEMRA advises TV channels to review visuals of the ..

16 minutes ago

WWF finances 706 industrial workers' children educ ..

3 minutes ago

Police Seize Over 0.5 Tonnes of Cocaine in French ..

3 minutes ago

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad's Residential Area Near Gr ..

3 minutes ago

England's Abraham, Sancho 'flout' virus rules at p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.