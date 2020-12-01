Five Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:33 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up five gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs. 35,000 from their possession.
A spokesman of police said that while acting on a tip off conducted raid at Chak 108-SB and arrested five gamblers who were busy in playing cards.
The police arrested five gamblers with stake money from their possession.
They were identified-- Saleem,A khter, Pervaiz,Gulzar and Kashif.
Case had been registered against them under gambling act.