Five gamblers arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up five gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs. 35,000 from their possession.

A spokesman of police said that while acting on a tip off conducted raid at Chak 108-SB and arrested five gamblers who were busy in playing cards.

The police arrested five gamblers with stake money from their possession.

They were identified-- Saleem,A khter, Pervaiz,Gulzar and Kashif.

Case had been registered against them under gambling act.