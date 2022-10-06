UrduPoint.com

Five Gamblers Arrested, Recovered Rs 12,280 Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Five gamblers arrested, recovered Rs 12,280 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police here on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 12,280 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Abdul Wadood, Tahir, Munir Khan, Akhtar and Imran who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that operations against gamblers would continue as it was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

