Five Gamblers Arrested; Rs 17,900 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money recovered

Ratta Amral police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 17,900 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Ratta Amral police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 17,900 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Kamran, Afzal, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Nazakat and Kala Khan allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 17,900 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

