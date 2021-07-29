Five gamblers arrested, Rs 25,000 cash stake recovered in rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 25,000 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Numan, Malik Imran, Buksh Elahi, Asim and Sagheer allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 25,000 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.