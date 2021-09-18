Five gamblers arrested; Rs 32,500 cash stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Taxila police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 32,500 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Gul Asghar, Rukan Zaman, Manghal Khan, Javed Ahmed and Muhammad Javed, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 32,500 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police held a proclaimed offender namely Zubair Khan wanted in a murder case of Muhammad Wali, registered in Sadiqabad police station in August this year.