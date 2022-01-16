Five gamblers booked over cockfighting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers over cockfighting during crackdown and recovered money at stake, while 02 chickens and 05 motorcycles were also seized, police spokesman informed on Sunday.

The arrested accused were identified as Mansoor, Omar, Shehzad, Ramzan and Osama.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar said that gambling was the root cause of other social evils and action against gamblers would continue.