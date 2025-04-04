Five ‘gamblers’ caught in Wah Saddar area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Friday caught five accused red-handed while gambling on cards with specific amount at

stake.

The accused including Zeeshan, Noor Khan, Amir Abdullah, Sohaib and Khurram were playing cards with a total bet amount of Rs 44,150.

The police on a tip-off raided the place and arrested the accused. Besides the amount at stake, the police also recovered four mobile phones and playing cards.