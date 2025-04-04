Five ‘gamblers’ Caught In Wah Saddar Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Friday caught five accused red-handed while gambling on cards with specific amount at
stake.
The accused including Zeeshan, Noor Khan, Amir Abdullah, Sohaib and Khurram were playing cards with a total bet amount of Rs 44,150.
The police on a tip-off raided the place and arrested the accused. Besides the amount at stake, the police also recovered four mobile phones and playing cards.
Recent Stories
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thirteen outlaws held : ice, liquor & arms recovered6 minutes ago
-
Five ‘gamblers’ caught in Wah Saddar area6 minutes ago
-
Three held with 40 litres of liquor6 minutes ago
-
Bhutto struggled for people's rights and democracy6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 100 drug pushers in March16 minutes ago
-
Advisory issued for sowing of Bt cotton varieties16 minutes ago
-
One nabbed for making bogus call on 1516 minutes ago
-
Factory, workshop owners instructed to register, verify employees16 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh rescued over 6,700 people in March26 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches online system for prisoner sentence records, pardons26 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrested 283 criminals in March26 minutes ago
-
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials31 minutes ago