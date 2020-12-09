Five gamblers held

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest five gamblers and recovered stake money and other valuables from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Khangrah Abdul Kareem Khosa along with a police party raided a shop and managed to arrest five gamblers.

The police recovered stake money Rs 9300, four mobile phones and four motorcycles from their possession.

The gamblers were identified as Allah Bux, Azam, Ramzan, Mohsin and Arif.

SHO Abdul Kareem stated that nobody would be allowed to commit crimes.