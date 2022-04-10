Five gamblers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 45,700, 05 mobile phones and play cards from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

Rata Amral police conducted raid and arrested gamblers identified as Jaber, Ahmed Ali, Hay Gul, Waheed Gul and Khan Wali.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation is in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team and said that gambling is the root of other evils and the accused involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.