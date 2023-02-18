Five gamblers held during crackdown

Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 5,390 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 5,390 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Westridge police conducted a raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Faisal, Shehryar, Imran, Raqib and Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and strict action will be taken against such anti-social elements without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during the raid.

The offenders were held in different cases, the spokesman added.