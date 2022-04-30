UrduPoint.com

Five Gamblers Held In Muzaffargath

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 01:57 PM

Five gamblers held in muzaffargath

Police arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money worth Rs. 24,800 and a mobile phone from their possession on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money worth Rs. 24,800 and a mobile phone from their possession on Saturday.

During the raid, the police apprehended the accused including Muhammad Fiaz, s/o Rub Nawaz Chandia, r/o Pull 88, Muhammad Akhtar, s/o Mureed Hussain Khusa, Muhammad Azhar, s/o Ahmad Bukhsh Lar, r/o ward no.

14, Muhammad Saleem, s/o Rauf Hussein Syed, Muhammad Pervaiz, s/o Muhammad Nawaz Lar, r/o old cattle market who were gambling on cards at Basti Khusa.

The offenders were sent to lock-up after FIR No.310/22 was registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money FIR Market From

Recent Stories

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar' ..

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

10 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second ..

Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

48 seconds ago
 KWSB gets back office allocated to mechanic

KWSB gets back office allocated to mechanic

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid ul Fi ..

Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid ul Fitr

1 minute ago
 Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Cana ..

Moderna to build COVID-19 vaccine facility in Canada

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.