Five gamblers held in muzaffargath

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money worth Rs. 24,800 and a mobile phone from their possession on Saturday.

During the raid, the police apprehended the accused including Muhammad Fiaz, s/o Rub Nawaz Chandia, r/o Pull 88, Muhammad Akhtar, s/o Mureed Hussain Khusa, Muhammad Azhar, s/o Ahmad Bukhsh Lar, r/o ward no.

14, Muhammad Saleem, s/o Rauf Hussein Syed, Muhammad Pervaiz, s/o Muhammad Nawaz Lar, r/o old cattle market who were gambling on cards at Basti Khusa.

The offenders were sent to lock-up after FIR No.310/22 was registered against them.