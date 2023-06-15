UrduPoint.com

Five Gamblers Held In Police Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 77,450 stake money, four mobile phones, and valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Patriata police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Bashir, Sajjad, Adnan, Rahat and Numan who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is in process.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said, "Gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

" He informed that New Town police in a raid arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) namely Ilyas wanted in an attempt to murder the case of two citizens namely Fayyaz and Gulfraz.

New Town police in another raid arrested Proclaimed Offender (PO) namely Khalid, wanted in a murder case of Bilal who was killed over a monetary dispute.

