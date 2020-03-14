Five gamblers held in police raid in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up three gamblers allegedly involved in online gambling on a cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up three gamblers allegedly involved in online gambling on a cricket match.

A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip-off, Sadiqabad police rounded up Omer Rasheed, Asad Ullah and Muhammad Usman when they were busy in gambling on a cricket match and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 17580, 04 mobile phones, one laptop and other valuable items.

Meanwhile, Gujarkhan police arrested two alleged gamblers and recovered betting amount of 15000, three mobile phones and other valuable.

Police have registered separate cases under gambling act while further investigation is underway.