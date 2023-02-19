UrduPoint.com

Five Gamblers Held; Stake Money, Eight Roosters Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have arrested five gamblers recovering stake money and fighter roosters from their possession during a raid here in the limits of Paharpur Police station on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Paharpur circle Muhammad Imran Kundi along with SHO Zafar Abbas raided the gambling party and arrested five gamblers red-handed.

The police also recovered stake money Rs 16,080 and eight fighting roosters from them. The arrested gamblers were identified as Asmatullah Baloch, Muhammad Usman, Zohaib Baloch residents of Paharpur, Sher Zaman Marwat resident of Pezu and Abdullah resident of Abdul Khel (Paniala).

A case has also been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

