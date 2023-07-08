Five gamblers held; stake money, gambling tools recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five gamblers besides recovering stake money and gambling tools from their possession during a raid in the jurisdiction of Gul-e-Imam Police station, Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Gul-e-Imam Police Station SHO Rehmat Khan received secret information that some people were gathered at the place of Saif Ullah for gambling. He along with his team raided the place and arrested five gamblers red-handedly.

The police also recovered stake money Rs 8,000, pocket money Rs 19,100 and gambling tools including two packets of cards, two dice, one electric battery and one solar bulb from their possession.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Anwar son of Ali Khan, Abdullah son of Shaista Khan, Muhammad Farooq son of Muhammad Munir, Bkhtiyar son of Samad Khan and Saif Ullah son of Alamgir.

The police registered a case against them and started further investigation.