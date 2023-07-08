Open Menu

Five Gamblers Held; Stake Money, Gambling Tools Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Five gamblers held; stake money, gambling tools recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five gamblers besides recovering stake money and gambling tools from their possession during a raid in the jurisdiction of Gul-e-Imam Police station, Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Gul-e-Imam Police Station SHO Rehmat Khan received secret information that some people were gathered at the place of Saif Ullah for gambling. He along with his team raided the place and arrested five gamblers red-handedly.

The police also recovered stake money Rs 8,000, pocket money Rs 19,100 and gambling tools including two packets of cards, two dice, one electric battery and one solar bulb from their possession.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Anwar son of Ali Khan, Abdullah son of Shaista Khan, Muhammad Farooq son of Muhammad Munir, Bkhtiyar son of Samad Khan and Saif Ullah son of Alamgir.

The police registered a case against them and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tank Alamgir Money From

Recent Stories

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

31 minutes ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

1 hour ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

2 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

3 hours ago
UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

4 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

4 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan