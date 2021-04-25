Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money, motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sadar Rajanpur police launched a crackdown against gamblers at Mouza Rasoolpur and arrested five notorious gamblers Sabir Hussain, Muhammad Tariq, Kashif, Zahid and Saif Ullah.

Police also recovered stake money, motorcycles and mobile phones total worth Rs 220,000 from their possession.

Case has been registered against the gamblers, police sources added.