Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 400,000 stake money on Friday.

According to details, SHO city police station Malik Khurrum Khar along with police raided at railway Road and apprehend five gamblers including Kamran, Mazhar, Sajjad, Muhammad Kamran and Majid.

The police team also recovered Rs four lac stake money from their possession.

District police have continued crackdown against anti-social elements across the district under the directions of DPO Nadeem Abbas.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for police team.