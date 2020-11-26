Five gamblers held, stake money recovered in muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession on Thursday.

According to details, SHO Karam Daad Qureshi police station Muhammad Kamran Saif constituted a team led by Sub inspector Hamza Ghafoor to eliminate crime.

The team on a tipp off raided at Mouza Bait Utra Ghazi Ghat area and arrested five gamblers namely Ansar Ijaz, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Tahir and Tauqir Ijaz.

The police team also recovered Rs 20300 stake money and mobile phones from their possession. Police registered the case against the accused.

APP /kmr-sak