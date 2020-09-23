UrduPoint.com
Five Gamblers Rounded Up

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:22 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 11,530 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 11,530 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Muhammad Shabir, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rafique, Sajid Mehmood and Saeed Ullah as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused and further investigations is underway, he added.

