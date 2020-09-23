Five gamblers rounded up

Police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 11,530 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 11,530 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Muhammad Shabir, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Rafique, Sajid Mehmood and Saeed Ullah as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 11,530 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused and further investigations is underway, he added.