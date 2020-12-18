Five gamblers rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 3400 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, City police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Abid Hussain, Umar Din, Iqbal, Mazhar Ishal and Umar Shehzad who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 3400 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against the outlaws.