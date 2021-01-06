Five gamblers rounded up; drugs, weapon recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 3600 cash stake money, six mobile phones, 250 grams charras, a pistol of 30 bore and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in their jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Faizan, Yasir Ali, Allah Rakha, Usman and Raheem who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 3600 cash stake money, six mobile phones, a 30 bore pistol and other items.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.