Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake money in rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 7300 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Ghulam Nazik, Nadeem Abbas, Ghulam Akbar, Muhammad Younas and Muhammad Ijaz who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 7300 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.