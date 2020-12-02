UrduPoint.com
Five Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs30,000 Cash Stake Money

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs30,000 cash stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs30,000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Race Course police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Abdul Ghaffar Sarfraz, Zaheer Abbas, Arslan Zar Dad, Junaid Arshad and Anik who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs30,000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.

