Five gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have busted five gangs of vehicle lifters and recovered 32 cars and 93 motorcycles from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here at police lines, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said that a special police team was constituted under the supervision of SSP Investigation Ajmal Khan to check the increasing incidents of vehicles lifting in Faisalabad.

The team after hectic efforts traced out five vehicle lifter gangs identified as Abdus Shakoor alias Shakoori gang; Shakeel gang; Tahir Abbas gang; Asad gang and Kashif alias Kashi gang and arrested their gangsters.

The outlaws used to steal or snatch vehicles in Faisalabad district and sell them in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Karachi, Multan, Kabirwala and Lahore, etc.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mueen Masood who was also present in thepress conference, announced commendation certificates and cash prize ofRs 100,000 for the raiding police team.