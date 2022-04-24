Five gangsters arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Phoolnagar police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five members of a notorious dacoit gang.

The police conducted a raid and arrested ringleader Muneer aka Muneeri and his accomplices- Rafaqat, Sabir, Sharafat and Adeel.

Police recovered looted goods worth Rs 700,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in more than two dozens incidents of robbery, petrol pump robbery and house robbery.

Further investigation was underway.