Five gangsters arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five members of a robbers gang and recovered cash, other valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

The gang identified as Inzamam alias Mani gang was involved in 23 cases of robbery.

Working on scientific lines, a police team headed by SHO Sambrial police station Inspector Tariq Mehmood traced out the gang and arrested its five members identified as ring leader Inzamam alias Mani, Zohaib, Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Ali and Muneeb and recovered Rs 600,000 in cash, mobile phones, 5 pistols and several bullets from them.

Cases have been registered against the criminals. Further investigation was underway.

DPO Zeeshan Raza has announced to award commendatory certificates and cashprizes for the police team.