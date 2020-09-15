UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Gangsters Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Five gangsters held

SIALKOT, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five gangsters including a ring-leader and recovered cash, 9 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

DSP City Circle Rana Zahid said that outlaws identified as ring-leader Abdul Rehman, Tayyab, Afnan, Bilal and Omar Farooq were wanted by police in robbery and other heinous crimes.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Circle From

Recent Stories

NOC President directs to establish Olympic Consult ..

3 minutes ago

PM lays down foundation of Ravi Riverfront Urban D ..

12 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 Li ..

15 minutes ago

21 Emiratis join EGA national training programmes

18 minutes ago

Mubadala Healthcare, DoH offer remote care for pat ..

18 minutes ago

IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea for exemption fr ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.