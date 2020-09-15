Five gangsters held

SIALKOT, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five gangsters including a ring-leader and recovered cash, 9 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

DSP City Circle Rana Zahid said that outlaws identified as ring-leader Abdul Rehman, Tayyab, Afnan, Bilal and Omar Farooq were wanted by police in robbery and other heinous crimes.

Cases have been registered against the accused.